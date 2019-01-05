CAT Result 2018 to be announced today at 1 pm, check updates here

Candidates waiting for CAT Results 2018 can check their results at 1 pm today. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has notified that it will declare the CAT 2018 result today at 1am. A notification regarding this has been released on the official website of CAT 2018.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their CAT 2018 result by visiting the official website of CAT 2018. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly.

CAT 2018 result: Here are the steps to check your results

1) Check the official website of CAT 2018 -- iimcat.ac.in

2) Go to ‘Scorecard for CAT 2018’, Click to download

3) Once the page opens, key in your user ID and password

4) Check your result and get a printout

CAT 2018 was held on November 25, 2018 at over 370 centres across the country. The test was of three hours. There were three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, quantitative ability. Student got 60 minutes to complete each section and they had to complete one section before proceeding to the next.

Registration for the test opened on August 8 and closed on September 19. The answer key for CAT 2018 was released in December.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 08:07 IST