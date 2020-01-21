CBSE 12th Accountancy exam 2020 preparation tips

education

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 15:47 IST

Considered as one of the important subjects for students in the Commerce stream, CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam will be conducted on March 5.

A numericals-based subject, Accountancy deals with financial information about a business entity. Accountancy paper is divided into two parts - theory and practical.

We take a look at some preparation tips for students appearing for this year’s Accountancy exam.

Focus topics: Following topics in Accountancy carry good weightage and should be practiced thoroughly. Accounting for Share Capital and Debentures, Accounting for Partnership Firms, Accounting for Not for Profit Organizations and Accounting for Partnership Firms.

Formats: Attention should be paid while making formats for journals, ledgers and balance sheets. While preparing ledger accounts, students should post all the entries in their respective accounts simultaneously rather than preparing the accounts individually.

Calculation: Practice plenty of problems from model test papers and previous years’ sample. This will help gain good command over calculations. As this is a numerical subject, calculation plays key role.

Step marking: Since CBSE gives marks according to steps, even if you don’t arrive at the final solution there is no need to panic. Even if the answer is wrong, but steps preceding it are right, you will be awarded some marks.

Flashcards: One should make flashcards to remember the definitions of terms like liabilities, profit and loss, assets and debts.

General tips

* Revise more than once before appearing for the exam.

*Refrain from going for different study material. NCERT books are considered best source for this subject.

* Solve sample and previous years’ papers a month before the exams.

* Don’t mug up, focus on understanding the concepts.