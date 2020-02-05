CBSE 12th Chemistry Exam 2020: Important topics to revise, expert tips to get high score

education

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam will be conducted on March 7. With just one month left for the exam, students should now focus on revising the notes and chapters.

Chemistry is considered a scoring subject in. It is conducted in two parts - Theory (70 marks) and Practical (30 marks).

Abha Chaudhary, a teacher of Chemistry in Notre Dame Academy, Patna shares some important tips and topics to revise.

1. Revise topics from NCERT books thoroughly as questions are asked from NCERT books and marking schemes are made from NCERT only.

A. Physical chemistry ( 3 chapters ) —Numerical revision from in text examples and exercise questions at the end of each chapter. Go through the objective questions from in between lines and exercise questions. While solving numerical start with formula followed by steps . Unit with answer is compulsory.

B. Organic chemistry— Prepare in organised way .

1– IUPAC name practice from all four chapters of organic .

2 separate writing practice of naming reactions .. ( recalling number of times )

3. Reasonings from in text , in between lines and exercise

4.Mechanism only from NCERT

5. Distinctions of functional groups

6. Conversions ( at the end).

C. Inorganic —-

Block elements d and f block ,

metallurgy and Coordination Compounds chapters for Inorganic (Units 5-8 )

Memorise the balanced reactions

2. Practice structures of compounds based on hybridisation

3. Reasoning questions from in between lines , in text examples and exercise .

D. The last three chapters remain solid marks.

The last three chapters of the book need to be read and learned mostly and you can score a solid 10 marks from the chapters Biomolecules, Polymers and chemistry in every day

Go through previous years’ question papers in new pattern as 10 questions have been increased in the form of MCQ and assets and reasons ( before answering these questions read questions properly )

Solving previous years’ question paper helps - understanding of the question pattern as well as provides confidence . Solve question paper book of previous years and go through each and every question. Difficult questions notes can be made separately for revision .

Special instructions —- total 37 questions will be there . 20 marks objective comprising of comprehension , one word answer , MCQ and assert reason . Other 50 marks questions are same as previous years . Internal choices have been increased specially in 5 marks questions .