CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams postponed in Punjab to be held on April 27

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct on April 27 the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations that were cancelled in Punjab earlier this month due to a nationwide bandh.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the board announced the new schedule for the exams that were originally scheduled for April 2.

The examination will start at 10.30 am and end at 1.30pm. For Class 10, exams will be reconduted for French (subject code -018), Sanskrit (Subject code-122) and Urdu Course B (subject code- 303). The Class 12 re-examinations will be for Hindi elective ( Subject code-002), Gujarati (Subject code-110), Nepali (Subject code-124), Kashmiri (Subject code-197) and Hindi Core (Subject code-302).

The roll number and examination centres allotted to the students for the April 2 exam will be the same for the re-examination.

The CBSE had postponed the class 12 and class 10 examinations scheduled for April 2 in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged “dilution” of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.