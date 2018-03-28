CBSE Class 10 maths paper 2018 analysis: Easy and scoring, say students and teachers

Students and teachers said on Wednesday the Class 10 mathematics paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education was easy and scoring and that the questions were according to the syllabus.

Dehradun

Swayam Manori of DAV Public School in the capital of Uttarakhand had a big smile on his face as he came out of the examination hall.

“I didn’t expect the exam to be so easy. Even compared to last year, this one was better and simple,” Manori said

Akanksha, a student of Vivekananda School, also found the question paper extremely easy.

“There was no issue with any question and the paper was set as per the syllabus of NCERT,” she added.

Nikhil Bisht of the same school hopes to score the best. “If you go by the question paper, which was easy, I feel I could score above 90,” he said.

Suman, a maths teacher at Vivekananda School, said the questions were “absolutely clear”.

“This also helps the average or below average student to understand and attempt it.”

Allahabad

Vedansh Pandey, a student at Gangagurukulam School, said the questions were from within the syllabus and scoring.

Divya, another student of the same school, found the graph-based questions easy and scoring but said those from the triangle chapter were complex and tough.

Devesh Singh, the senior maths teacher at Gangagurukulam School, said the paper was in accordance with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus and was scoring.

“Out of seven theorems taught to students only one theorem is asked every year but this time question on two theorems were asked including Pythagoras theorem (four marks) and theorem to prove length of the tangent to the circle are equal of three marks. Questions on graphs pertaining to OGIVE and geometrical construction of four marks each were also scoring,” Singh said.

“The paper was scoring but not easy for average students as questions from triangle chapter were, to an extent, complex. Questions from geometrical construction were scoring,” Pragati Mishra, another mathematics teacher of the same school, said.

Bhopal

Ashish Rajput from Orion International School said the questions were easy to comprehend and solve and that he didn’t have any problem.

“Questions were easy but lengthy. Hence, the time was short to solve all the questions easily. There were certain questions which were marked in the textbook ‘not for examination’,” Aditya Tripathi of Kendriya Vidyalaya said.

Deepika Ghoshi from Green Valley Sr Secondary School, however, found the paper tough in comparison to other papers.

Lucknow

Students in Lucknow found the maths paper easy and said that the difficulty level was between simple and moderate. Those who studied NCERT books throughout the year, they would have found the paper simple, they added.

“The question paper could have been little more hard wherein students could have applied their minds. The paper was not lengthy and I could finish the paper 15 minutes before the exam ended,” Pramadh Tewari of Delhi Public School at Indira Nagar, said.

Tewari said he found one question in section C a little tricky and added that the difficulty level was midway between easy and moderate.

Tewari’s schoolmate Priyanshi Upadhyay also found the paper to be on the easier side. “The standard could have been bit higher. The paper was neither lengthy nor tricky,” she said.

“Most questions were direct. I could finish the paper on time. NCERT books helped a lot,” Akanksha Yadav, also of DPS, said.

The general feedback from students and teachers at GD Goenka Public School was that the questions were mostly from NCERT textbook. Most students said that it was an average paper with a few tricky questions.

“The exam was more than average but attempted all questions,” Shashwat Singh, a student of GD Goenka Public School said.

“The questions were easy but trigonometry questions were tricky,” Samuel Mathai added.

Akhil Singh was also of the view that the paper was quite easy and simple.

Shana Bannerjee said the continuous practice of difficult questions from sample papers helped and for Manas Mishra it was much easier than the school’s pre-board exam.

“Question paper was as per sample paper issued by CBSE. It was more balanced than previous year’s paper,” their teacher Daud said.

Students of City International School found the paper moderate.

Ekta said the paper was moderate and most of the questions were from NCERT book. Another student Medhavi said that sections C and D were comparatively tricky and Atul and Neha Muhazir felt that the paper was lengthy.

Jaipur

Rohit Godara of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 said the paper was easy but little too lengthy.

“All the questions were easy and students could easily attempt all of them,” Godara added.

Ishita of Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls School said the paper went well and that it was a mixture of easy and a few difficult questions.

“Most of the questions were from NCERT books. There were very few from outside,” she said.

“The paper was okay. It was a bit difficult and little lengthy. It had some easy questions and some difficult questions which took two pages to solve. It was a challenge to do them in time,” Arjun Maheshwari of Jayshree Periwal High School said.

(With inputs from Nihi Sharma in Dehradun, Kenneth John in Allahabad, Shruti Tomar in Bhopal , Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and Nitika Kakkar in Jaipur)