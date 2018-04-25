CBSE Class 12 economics retest 2018 analysis: What students across India said about the exam

CBSE Class 12 economics re-exam 2018 analysis: The Class 12 economics paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education, which was reconducted on Wednesday, evoked a mixed response from students as some said it was easier than the last one and others complained about the lengthy numerical section.

Students in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow were among those who were satisfied with their performance and said they hope to score well in the paper.

At City International School (CIS) in Indira Nagar, students said the question paper was conceptual and required core knowledge of the subject. Their economics teacher Sugandha Singh said some questions were tricky but manageable.

Nikhil Vasishth of CIS said the paper was average in terms of its difficulty level and that he was satisfied with his answers. All those who were regular with the subject would have able to solve the paper, he added.

His schoolmate Akhil also said the paper was average and that he was able to finish his paper well before time.

“... I managed to solve the paper and tried to give my 100%. I am satisfied with my performance,” Samarth said.

“For hard workers, it was a treat ... but few questions were tricky. It was not lengthy at all,” Dhruv said.

SKD Academy’s Prakhar Tripathi said they had enough time to prepare and found the paper better than the previous one.

Kandarp Tripathi and Harsh Singh of the same school said their teachers worked hard and taught the topics well as they practised them through revision sheets. They said they will score well with “God’s blessings”.

Anjali Singh and Divyank Shukla were also grateful for the frequent guidance from their teachers.

“Motivation from the principal and the right guidance from our teachers helped us to stay focussed for the re-exam,” students of SKD Academy said.

Tanu Singh, another student of SKD Academy, said she was under stress after the exam was cancelled by the board.

“We were afraid but the paper was quite good,” she said.

Students coming out of Kendriya Vidyalaya No1 after appearing in CBSE Class12th economics re-examination in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT Photo)

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal also found most of the questions easy but said that the cancelled exam was easier. Some also said the macroeconomic section was difficult.

They were mostly relieved that their exams were finally over.

“I prepared for the exam for just two days as my focus was on the preparation of CLAT but I answered all the questions very easily and before time,” Shashank Sharma, a student of Campion School, said.

“The pattern of question paper was same as it was earlier. It was quite easy and scoring one. I am expecting good marks,” Sagar Public School’s Kumud Garg said.

Rajeev Gandhi CBSE School’s principal PK Pathak said it was a “normal” paper. “A maximum number of students attempted all the questions before time as all the questions were very direct,” he added.

A few students found the microeconomics section of the paper a bit difficult than the previous one.

Campion School’s Pranjal Verma and Vishwajeet Singh said they did well in the last exam and were expecting a good score but this time they found questions from microeconomics tough.

Riddhi Agarwal from Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ Public School in Rajasthan’s Jaipur said the previous paper on March 26 had direct questions.

“This time there were diagrams and examples with the theory as well. It was a little more complicated than the last paper. We had to think before writing,” said Riddhi Agarwal from Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ Public School.

However, Ashi Kala from Seedling Modern High School found the paper “pretty straightforward” and easier than the last one.

“The only problem was that there was a gap of almost one month since we have the last exam, so we had to go over everything again,” she added.

In Patna, Mansi Agarwal of St Michael’s School also found the paper easier than the last. “The questions in the re-exam were comparatively less lenghty,” Agarwal added.

“I completed my paper an hour before time. The paper was more or less similar. However, I found the microeconomics section a bit tough,” Sonali of the same school said.

Students and teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad city said Wednesday’s paper was comparatively “a bit tough” than the previous one but added it was lengthy and time-consuming, especially the numerical section.

“I attempted all the questions but not very sure about the numerical part, especially questions on elasticity of demand and deficient demand,” Harsh Mittal, a student at Gangagurukulam School, said.

Mittal’s principal Alpona Dey, who also teaches the subject, agreed with him but said the paper was a balanced one as it covered all topics.

“The previous paper had more of direct questions while today’s paper had more application based where students had to put in higher order thinking skills. The numerical questions on topics like national income, aggregate demand, elasticity of demand, deficient demand, etc were time-consuming while around six theoretical questions had graphs,” Dey said.

Rupa Chakroborty, an economics teacher at Gangagurukulam School, said of the total 24 questions carrying 80 marks, theoretical questions on topics including banking, consumer equilibrium, costs, micro and macroeconomics, producer’s and consumer’s theory, budget, etc were scoring.

“In all the paper was balanced and in accordance with the syllabus,” Chakroborty added.

Teachers and students in Kolkata had a mixed opinion about the economics question paper.

Anupam Mishra, a student of BD Memorial School, said that the questions were more difficult than the first test.

“In the previous paper, the questions were more direct, and therefore, answering them was easier. However, this time the questions were more complicated. Ordinary students might face difficulty in attempting all questions within the stipulated time,” Mishra said.

“All I can say is that a student who could have easily scored at least 85 out of 100 in the previous paper, can score 60 to 65 this time,” Mishra added.

However, Haryana Vidya Mandir’s principal Nandini Sen said her students found the difficulty level of the questions in Wednesday’s paper same as that of the previous one.

The board held the Class 12 economics exam almost a month after it was cancelled following reports of the question paper getting leaked leading to a nationwide protest and outrage.

A private school teacher was arrested by Delhi Police from Una in Himachal Pradesh earlier in April for leaking the March 26 Class 12 economics paper as well as the Class 10 mathematics paper.

They questioned over 60 people in connection with the case, including the administrators of 10 WhatsApp groups.

The WhatsApp groups, each with 50-60 members, were believed to be involved in the paper leak, one of the biggest scandals to have hit the board. The members of the groups included private tutors, students and parents.

Class 10 students were spared the repeat of the mathematics paper as the board decided against it after the police established that the leak was not countrywide.

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow, Shruti Tomar in Bhopal, Nitika Kakkar in Jaipur, Avijit Ghosal in West Bengal, Nandini in Patna and Kenneth John in Allahabad)