CBSE Class 12 History exam 2020: How to prepare for the paper

education

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:53 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 History exam will be held on March 3. Students, generally, find History difficult because of the vast syllabus.

This subject requires you to remember quite a lot of dates, names and incidents. History paper is divided into two parts – Theory (80 marks) and Practical (20 marks).

Here are some of the preparation tips for CBSE Class 12 history exam

Important topics:

The Story of the First Cities: Harappan Archaeology, A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa, Medieval Society through Travellers’ Accounts, New Architecture: Hampi, The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles, Representations of 1857, and Mahatma Gandhi through Contemporary Eyes.

Maps: Could be a scoring area with ample practice. Some of the important topics on which maps are asked are as follows: Mature Harappan sites, Distribution of Ashokan inscriptions, Important kingdoms and towns, Territories under Babur, Akbar and Aurangzeb, Territories/cities under British Control in 1857, and Important centres of the national movement.

Notes: Make notes of important dates and names. If you manage to retain this information, your answer will become effective. For example: if you are writing something on 1857 revolt, you should mention dates and names of people while answering the question.

Passage-based questions: Students should read all the chapters thoroughly as the History paper contains one or two passages, which are from the textbook. These questions carry substantial number of marks.

Book wise weightage: The subject has books on three topics – Ancient India (25 marks), Medieval India (30 marks) and Modern India (35 marks). One should try to complete the topics having highest weightage.

General tips

* Don’t forget to practice model test papers and past years’ questions.

* Revise every chapter more than once, so that you can easily remember

* important dates and names.

* Sticking to NCERT textbook rather reading material from too many places is the right approach.

