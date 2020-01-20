CBSE 12th Economics Exam 2020: Preparation tips and important topics to revise

education

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 17:11 IST

As CBSE class 12 exams approach closer, students must be busy revising syllabus and solving model test papers. Students pay more attention to some subjects than others and Economics is one of them.

CBSE class 12 Economics exam will be conducted on March 13. Economics has both qualitative as well as quantitative aspects. It is not a subject which you can cram. Students will have to understand the concepts to fetch good marks in Economics. One may refer to the preparation tips written in this article for guidance.

Important topics: Students should study this subject smartly. Focus on consumer equilibrium and demand, producer behaviour and supply, government budget and the economy, money and banking and balance of payments.

Weightage: Study keeping in mind the weightage of topics. Like consumer equilibrium and demand and producer behaviour and supply carry 18 marks each, so these two topics should be covered first. Then move to national income and related aggregates as it is of 15 marks. After that, you can go for determination of income and employment and forms of market and price determination, these topics carry 12 and 10 marks respectively.

Equal attention to micro and macro economics: Devote equal time to micro and macro. Look for chapters which have high weightage in terms of marks and give them more attention.

Graphs: Practice graphs and try to use them in an answer, wherever required. If you know the graphs, you can write your answer in a more presentable manner.

Revise definitions and meaning of terms: Economics contain various terms and definitions, so students should be well versed with them. It also shows that you have basic clarity of concepts.

Economic models: Practice Economic models with figures, questions are directly asked from them. If you don’t understand these models, then try to get it through examples given in the textbook.