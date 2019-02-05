CBSE CTET 2019 July notification: Application begins today, check how to apply, eligibility, important dates, exam patterns and other details here

The application process for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) July session exam has begun from February 5, 2019. The exam will be held on July 7, 2019. The last date of application is March 5, 2019.

CTET has released the official information brochure for the July session 2019 examination.

Check all details here:



CTET July 2019: Steps to follow to apply online

Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.

Go to the link that reads “Apply Online”

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

Upload Scanned Images of your latest Photograph and your Signature

Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card- Last date of fee submission- March 8, 2019

Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

CTET July 2019- Fee Details

CATEGORY Only Paper I or II Both Paper I & II

General/OBC--- For either Paper 1 or 2 Rs.700/- For both paper 1 and 2 Rs.1200/-

SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person -- For either Paper 1 Rs.350/- For both paper 1 and 2 --Rs.600/-

CTET July 2019: ELIGIBILITY

Minimum Qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes 1 to 5 Primary Stage (any one of these)

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)/

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002/

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed)/

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education)*/

“Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)”

“(a) who has acquired the qualification or Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes I to V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE, within two year of such appointment as primary teacher”.

Minimum Qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes VI-VIII: Elementary Stage (any one of these)

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)/

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)./

Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard/

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed)/

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed./

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)*./

Any candidate having qualified B.Ed. Programme recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TET/CTET. Moreover, as per the existing TET guidelines circulated vide NCTE letter dated 11-02-2011, a person who is pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be) specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010 is also qualified to appear in the TET/CTET.

CTET JULY 2019: EXAM PATTERN

Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage

Duration of examination- Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development and Pedagogy ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ----30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics ---30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(v) Environmental Studies ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

Total 150 MCQs ---150 Marks

Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage :

Duration of examination - Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics and Science -- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Mathematics and Science teacher)

(v) Social Studies/Social Science --- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) *For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)

Total 150 MCQs -----150 Marks

CTET JULY 2019--- QUALIFYING MARKS AND AWARD OF CTET CERTIFICATE

As per NCTE Notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

Click here to read official information brochure of CTET July 2019

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 14:30 IST