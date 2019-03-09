CBSE files 2nd complaint on fake paper leak news

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police regarding circulation of fake news about a question paper leak on social networking sites. This was the second such complaint made by the CBSE this week.

In an official statement, the board’s senior public relations officer, Rama Sharma, said, “Further to the FIR lodged with Delhi Police on March 6, 2019, against persons circulating fake news regarding paper leak and availability of question papers prior to the examinations being circulated on various platforms including social media, CBSE has filed another complaint on March 7 requesting Delhi Police to take action against the perpetrators.”

Sharma said that the CBSE has located more uploads on YouTube — all falsely claiming to have access to original question papers.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 02:37 IST