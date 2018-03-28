CBSE paper leaks: PM Modi speaks to Javadekar, wants action, says report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, calling for strict action against paper leaks in key board examinations, according to news agency ANI.

Modi’s directive came just hours after the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the re-examination of Class 10 maths and Class 12 economic papers.

The PM expressed unhappiness over reports that the question paper of these two subjects were leaked, ANI tweeted, quoting unnamed sources.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Javadekar said: “We have seriously taken into consideration the matter of paper leaks.”

Javadekar said some “organised gangs” were behind such malpractices in examinations. He also said the culprits will be identified and arrested soon.

Asked if he got a call from the PM, Javadekar nodded.

The board said dates for the re-examinations will be posted on the CBSE website within a week.

The minister said the cabinet had given its nod to a National Testing Agency, which will come into effect next year to make sure such leaks did not take place in examinations.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered a case following a complaint by the CBSE, news agency PTI reported, quoting an unnamed official.