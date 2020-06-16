e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE Recruitment Exam 2019: Answer key released for assistant secretary, translator, stenographer and other posts

CBSE Recruitment Exam 2019: Answer key released for assistant secretary, translator, stenographer and other posts

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the official answer key for the recruitment examinations held for the post of assistant secretary, analyst, junior Hindi translator, senior assistant, stenographer, junior assistant and junior assistant and jr accountant at cbse.nic.in.

education Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:49 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE releases answer key for its recruitment exams
CBSE releases answer key for its recruitment exams(HT File)
         

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official answer keys for the recruitment examinations held for the post of assistant secretary, analyst, junior Hindi translator, senior assistant, stenographer, junior assistant and junior accountant. The answer key can be downloaded from the official website at cbse.nic.in.

The official notification for the recruitment was issued on November 15, 2019 for filling up 357 vacancies. The examination was conducted from January 28 to 31, 2020. Click here to check CBSE Recruitment answer key

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 357 vacancies for various posts. Out of which, 14 vacancies are of Assistant Secretary, 7 are of Assistant Secretary (IT), 14 are of Analyst (IT), 8 are of Junior Hindi Translator, 60 are of Senior Assistant , 25 are of Stenographer, 6 are of Accountant, 204 are of Junior Assistant, 19 are of Junior Accountant.

Direct link to check answer key for all posts

Assistant Secretary

Accountant

Junior Assistant

Junior Assistant

Junior Hindi Translator

Junior Accountant

Analyst IT

Junior Assistant

Senior Assistant

Assistant Secretary IT

Stenographer

