CBSE says Whatsapp message regarding re-conduct of Class 12 physics and economics exam is fake

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday issued a notification saying that the information circulated on Whatsapp about the re-conduct of Class 12 physics and economics examinations is fake or not correct.

The CBSE said it has come to the board’s notice that fake information about the re-conduct of examinations of these two subjects is being circulated on Whatsapp.



“It is come to the notice of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that a fake information regarding the re-conduct of examination of subject Physics and Economics of Class XII is being circulated on whatsapp. The date of this information is 28.03.2019 which has been signed by Sh. K K Choudhury, former Controller of Examinations. This is brought to the notice of Stakeholders that the news of re-conduct of Physics and Economics of Class XII is fake. All Stakeholders and public is requested not to give any heed to the rumors like the above said one and cooperate with the CBSE in the smooth and fair conduct of examinations.”

The CBSE had conducted Class 12 physics examination on March 5 and economics examination on March 27.

Students coming out of HEMA higher secondary school after appearing in CBSE Class 12 economics exam in Bhopal on March 27, 2019. ( Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file )

Earlier in February too, the board had issued instructions to students and their parents urging them to be careful against any kind fake information spread on social media. The board had warned unscrupulous elements against spreading rumors by hosting fake videos/messages on YouTube, Face Book, twitter and other Social Media platforms. The board had said that it will take strict action as per provisions of law against such people. The board had also urged the public to cooperate with the board for the smooth conduct of the exams.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 13:08 IST