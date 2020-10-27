e-paper
Home / Education / Centre invites applications for new Jawaharlal Nehru University V-C

Centre invites applications for new Jawaharlal Nehru University V-C

The appointment would be made from a panel of names recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Act, 1966

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Jawaharlal Nehru University campus
The Jawaharlal Nehru University campus(PTI File)
         

The Central government has initiated the process to choose a successor for M Jagadesh Kumar, whose tenure as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) ends in January, 2021.

The Union Ministry of Education has released an advertisement, which stated the post of a V-C is that of an academic and an administrator rolled into one.

The person, who would be chosen as the new JNU V-C, is expected to possess the highest level of competence, integrity, moral and institutional commitment, the advertisement said.

The eligibility criteria for the post is that of a distinguished academician, who has a minimum of 10 years’ of experience as a professor in a university, or 10 years’ of experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation, where he has demonstrated academic leadership.

Also Read: Let Umar Khalid step out of jail cell: Court

The applicant for the post should not be more than 65 years of age. The post carries a fixed monthly pay of Rs 2,10,000, a special allowance of Rs 11, 250 and other allowances.

The appointment would be made from a panel of names recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Act, 1966, the advertisement added.

The tenure of Kumar, who was with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi before his appointment as the JNU V-C, at the central university was marked by protests and controversies.

One of the major protests that broke out during his tenure was over a hostel fee hike last year, which snowballed into a raging row amid demands to remove him.

The protests went on for weeks and the matter was resolved after the Union Ministry of Education stepped in and the hike was rolled back.

Another controversy that had erupted in the JNU in 2016 was over alleged anti-national slogans raised on its campus.

Kumar is seen as an outsider in the JNU, where Left organisations have struck deep roots through the years.

He had also hit the headlines, when he suggested that a battle tank be installed on the campus, reportedly, to instil a love for the Indian Army. However, the request is yet to be fulfilled.

The university has also opened new departments, including a management and an engineering school, during his tenure.

The ministry has initiated the process of filling up several posts or finding replacements, where the incumbent is set to complete h/her term soon.

Hrushikesh Senapaty, director, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), completes his term later this year.

The director of National Bal Bhawan, V-C of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Tiruchirapalli are the other posts for which the ministry has released advertisements in a bid to fill these vacancies.

Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters' petition to quash FIR
'Corruption hurts development': PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against 'sowing discord'
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval's meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
