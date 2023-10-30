Centre's scholarship for college, university students: Apply now on NSP portal

CSS Scholarship 2023: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is inviting online applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students under the 'Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Yojna (PM USP CSSS) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), scholarships.gov.in. Check more details about CSS Scholarship 2023 below. CSS Scholarship 2023: Apply now on NSP portal scholarships.gov.in (Representative Image)

Eligibility

To be eligible for the scholarship, students need to score above 80th percentile in the Class 12 board exam or equivalent.

They must be admitted to regular degree courses (not correspondent or distance education or diploma courses) at recognised institutes.

They should not be availing benefit of any other scholarship schemes, including state scholarships, fee waiver and reimbursement schemes.

Parental/family income of the applicant should not be more than ₹4.5 lakh. They will have to produce the certificate while applying for the first time.

For renewal of scholarships, candidates need to secure at least 50 per cent marks in the annual examination and maintain attendance of at least 75 per cent.

Complaints against the student regarding any in disciplined or criminal behaviour including any complaints of having indulged in ragging, will lead to forfeiture of scholarship.

Number of scholarships

The scholarships are awarded to a maximum of 82,000 students every year for pursuing graduate/postgraduate degrees in colleges and universities and for professional courses like Medical and Engineering.

The 82,000 scholarships are divided among state boards based on the population of the age group 18-25 years in the state, after segregating shares of CBSE and ICSE. Fifty per cent of the scholarships go to girls. Of the total scholarship allotted in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, three per cent are earmarked for the students of Ladakh. The number of scholarships allotted to a state board distributed amongst Arts, Science and Commerce students in the ratio of 3:3:1.

Amount of the CSS scholarship

The rate of scholarship is ₹12,000 per annum at graduation level for the first three years. At post graduation level, the amount is ₹20,000 per annum.

In the case f professional curses such, the amount is ₹20,000 in the fourth and fifth years.

For BTech, BEngineering courses duration of which is four years, students will get ₹20,000 in the fourth year.

Candidates who were selected in the academic year 2021-22 will get ₹10,000 of the first three years of fresh/renewal scholarships, even if the actual release happens in the financial year 2022-23.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON