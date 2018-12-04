Check UP Police recruitment result today at uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow will announce the Result for UP Police re-exam on Tuesday, December 04, 2018 on the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in at 2 PM.

The re-exam for constable in UP Police was conducted on October 25, 26, 2018.

Check official notification here.

The candidates who qualify the written examination will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT) / Document Verification (DV) starting from December 05, 2018. The candidates can download the admit for the same after the declaration of result.

The PMT/DV exam will be conducted in 18 districts: Kanpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda (Devipatam), Lucknow, Agra, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Breli, Moradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Aajamgrh, Mirjapur, Pryagraj, and Banda.

Candidates have to download the admit card of PMT from its official website and have to appear on the venue provided in the admit card. On the same day the documents verification will also be held.Candidates will have to appear with all relevant documents.

A total of 11 districts are chosen to conduct PET in the state : Kanpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Agra, Ayodhya, Breli, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, and Pryagraj. The PET will be conducted on December 7, 2018. The result for both, PET and PMT will be declared on December 23, 2018.

The recruitment was started on January 22, 2018, with 41520 vacancies. The examinations were conducted on June 18 and 19 in two shifts. Candidates protested against the authority after they found that the question paper of second shift was similar to first shift questions. Candidates went to the high court after which the re-examination was conducted on October 25.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 14:05 IST