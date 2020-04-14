e-paper
Chhindwara DC asks education officer to ensure no school takes fee for March, April

The District Collector has also asked him to ensure that no fee in the name of smart classes is to be collected from the students. The order states that strict action will be taken against any institution, which is found collecting the fee.

Apr 14, 2020
Chhindwara
         

Chhindwara District Collector (DC) on Monday issued an order to the District Education Officer, asking him to ensure that no government or non-government educational institution collects a fee for the months of March and April from the students in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 is spreading across the country. There is a lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus. Due to this lockdown, all educational institutes are closed. Hence I ask you to ensure that no government or non-government educational institution collects the fee for the months of March and April from the students,” District Collector Shrinivas Sharma stated in the order.

The District Collector has also asked him to ensure that no fee in the name of smart classes is to be collected from the students. The order states that strict action will be taken against any institution, which is found collecting the fee.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.

As many as 604 people tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday.

With 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday climbed to 9,352, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

