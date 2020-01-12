e-paper
Home / Education / Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calms down protesting students in central Kolkata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calms down protesting students in central Kolkata

Students, who had reached up to Dorina Crossing from Birla Planetarium, surged towards RR Avenue shouting slogans against Banerjee and crying “shame shame” for holding a meeting with Modi.

education Updated: Jan 12, 2020 08:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT file)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT file)
         

There was tension in Central Kolkata’s Dharamtala area on Saturday as a large group of students protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit broke police barricades and came close to the sit-in venue of the Trinamool Chattra Parishad (TMCP) on Rani Rashmoni Avenue giving slogans against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who, however, asked them to calm down.

The students, who had reached up to Dorina Crossing from Birla Planetarium, surged towards RR Avenue shouting slogans against Banerjee and crying “shame shame” for holding a meeting with Modi at a time the state was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The police had a trying time in controlling the students, who had turned aggressive, and scuffled with the security forces.

Banerjee, however, appealed to the students to maintain peace.

“We are all here protesting on the same issue. I am with you all. Why are you behaving like this?

“The police won’t do anything to you. This is our police force. This is not Delhi police. Let us all protest together. If we come together, nobody can stop the movement,” she said, but the Leftist students - who came from various state-run universities and also some central institutes - rejected the offer.

With the students refusing to listen and still crowding close to the stage, Banerjee was heard telling them: “I have appealed to you to maintain peace. You can do whatever you like. But look, if I am attacked, our boys will also become restive. That situation should be avoided.”

She then egged on TMCP activists to resume their sloganeering. The situation eased out after some time, and the Leftist students left the spot.

