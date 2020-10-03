e-paper
Children are country’s future, it’s our responsibility to ensure their nourishment: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

education Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:29 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Hyderabad
MoS Home G Kishan Reddy.
MoS Home G Kishan Reddy.(HT file)
         

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that children are the future of our country and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure their nourishment.

“Our children are the future of our country & it is our responsibility to ensure their nourishment. Distributed ‘Happiness’ Poshan (nutrition) Kits to the children of Government Primary School, Sitaphalmandi, Hyderabad,” Reddy tweeted.

 

He also distributed ‘Happiness’ Poshan (nutrition) Kits to the children of Government Primary School, Sitaphalmandi, Hyderabad.

Reddy said that the Government of India has begun a one-month-long ‘Poshanmaah’ program to help poor and underprivileged children of the society.

“As a part of this program, we have planned to educate the children from poor background to help them understand the value of nutritious food. We would like to involve local parties, NGO’s and the social organisations to help the students to understand the value of nutrition,” he told reporters here.

The Union Minister appealed to people to participate in the ‘Poshanmaah’ program and make it a grand success.

“But to lack of availability of nutritious food, lakhs of children across the country are facing many health issues and some even losing their lives,” he said.

