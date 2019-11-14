Children's Day 2019: How Twitterati remembered Nehru on his birth anniversary

education

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:39 IST

India on November 14 celebrates children’s day, to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru was born to an affluent Kashmiri Brahmin family in Allahabad on November 14, 1889. He was the son of Motilal Nehru, a prominent lawyer, and leader of the Indian Independence movement. One of his sisters, Vijay Lakshmi Pandit, later became the first woman president of the UN General Assembly.

Famously known as Pt Nehru or Chacha Nehru from various sections across the nation, Jawaharlal Nehru used to love children and see the future of India in them.

In his speech, “Tryst with Destiny,” on the eve of India’s Independence, he said, “We have to build the noble mansion of free India where all her children may dwell.”

On his 130th birth anniversary, here’s how people and leaders remembered Pandit Nehru on the micro blogging platform ‘Twitter’:

Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2019

Remembering India’s first Prime Minister, Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 130th birth anniversary. Look forward to meeting children and young innovators at Rashtrapati Bhavan today #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 14, 2019

My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as PM, he returned from work at 3 am to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and slept on an adjacent chair. #JawaharlalNehru pic.twitter.com/HDDiC1hked — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2019

The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country. - Pt Jawahar lal Nehru. My heartfelt tribute to our 1st PM on his 130th birth anniversary. #Jawaharlal #ChildrensDay2019 pic.twitter.com/jA9aZW6gah — Gyanita Sinha (@Gyanita14) November 14, 2019

Remembering Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday , the first and the longest serving Prime Minister of India. He was an exemplary leader. He was imprisoned for four years during freedom struggle. He moved the crucial "Objectives Resolution" in the Constituent Assembly.#Jawaharlal pic.twitter.com/hpOzfEktv1 — Divyam Kumar (@DivyamK42139754) November 13, 2019