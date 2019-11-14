e-paper
Children's Day 2019: How Twitterati remembered Nehru on his birth anniversary

Famously known as Pt Nehru or Chacha Nehru from various sections across the nation, Jawaharlal Nehru used to love children and see the future of India in them.

education Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India.
Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of Independent India.(HT Archive )
         

India on November 14 celebrates children’s day, to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru was born to an affluent Kashmiri Brahmin family in Allahabad on November 14, 1889. He was the son of Motilal Nehru, a prominent lawyer, and leader of the Indian Independence movement. One of his sisters, Vijay Lakshmi Pandit, later became the first woman president of the UN General Assembly.

Famously known as Pt Nehru or Chacha Nehru from various sections across the nation, Jawaharlal Nehru used to love children and see the future of India in them.

In his speech, “Tryst with Destiny,” on the eve of India’s Independence, he said, “We have to build the noble mansion of free India where all her children may dwell.”

On his 130th birth anniversary, here’s how people and leaders remembered Pandit Nehru on the micro blogging platform ‘Twitter’:  

