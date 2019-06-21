CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: Odisha board HSE arts and commerce result to be declared soon at orissaresults.nic.in

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce Higher Secondary Examination results for Arts, commerce and vocational courses on Friday.

CHSE is expected to publish the results at 3.30pm. Candidates can check their score cards by visiting the official website www.chseodisha.nic.in. or orissaresults.nic.in

A total of 2,35,183 students wrote the exam in arts stream, while 27,278 students appeared in commerce stream. CHSE had conducted the annual examinations of all the streams between March 7 and March 30 this year.

The council had earlier planned to announce the arts and commerce results of higher secondary examination in June first week, but it was delayed due to cyclone Fani.

Last year, the arts and commerce results were published on June 9 in which 2, 43,000 had appeared in arts and 47,000 in commerce stream. In 2018, 70.17% students passed in the arts stream, while 71.43% .had passed in the commerce stream.

Earlier on June 3, the CHSE had announced the results of the Class 12 science stream with students recording a pass percentage of 72.33%.

Steps to check Odisha class 12 arts and commerce result 2018

* Log on to orissaresults.nic.in

* Click on the result link

* You will be directed to another page

* Key in your roll no and registration no

* Click submit and view your result

* Take a print out

