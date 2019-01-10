CLAT 2019 application process postponed, apply from January 13

The application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 that was scheduled to begin today (Jan 10), has been postponed to January 13. A link scrolling at the new official website of CLAT is flashing the notice that reads, “CLAT 2019 online application will be live from January 13, 2019.”

Candidates can apply for CLAT 2019 exam online at the new website of CLAT clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The last day to apply for CLAT 2019 is March 31, 2019.

The CLAT 2019 exam for admission to bachelor’s and master’s level courses in law will be held on May 12, 2019

CLAT is the entrance exam to get admission in any of the National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. This year, the exam will be conducted by NLU, Cuttack (Odisha).

CLAT 2019: Eligibility

Undergraduate courses – Students applying for the five-year integrated law degree should have cleared class 12 or equivalent with minimum 45 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to SC or ST category, the minimum marks requirement is 40 per cent. There is no upper age limit for CLAT UG courses.

Postgraduate courses – Students appearing in CLAT 2019 for postgraduate courses need have at least 50 per cent marks in LLB degree. A relaxation of 5 per cent is allowed for SC and ST category candidates.

Here’s the direct link to visit the new website of CLAT

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 12:54 IST