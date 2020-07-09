e-paper
CLAT 2020: Registration process ends tomorrow

CLAT 2020: Registration process ends tomorrow



education Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

CLAT 2020.(Screengrab)
         

CLAT 2020: The online application process for the Common Law Admission Test 2020 will conclude on July 10, 2020. The last date for CLAT 2020 application form submission has been extended multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CLAT 2020 online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the computer-based, online, centre-based CLAT 2020 examination on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

How to apply for CLAT 2020:

1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. If you are a new user, click on “Register” tab and fill in all the information and submit

5. After your registration, go back to the login page and key in your credentials and log in

6. Fill in the application form and upload all the requisite documents

7. Pay application fee and submit

