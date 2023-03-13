Home / Education / CMAT 2023 registration ends today on cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2023 registration ends today on cmat.nta.nic.in

education
Published on Mar 13, 2023 08:47 AM IST

Interested candidates can submit their forms till 5 pm on cmat.nta.nic.in. The exam fee can be paid till 11:50 pm.

CMAT 2023 registration ends today on cmat.nta.nic.in(Unsplash)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CMAT 2023: The extended application window for the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2023 will be closed today, March 13. Earlier, the application deadline was March 6 but the National Testing Agency (NTA) later extended it. Interested candidates can submit their forms till 5 pm on cmat.nta.nic.in. The exam fee can be paid till 11:50 pm.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is held for admission to management programme(s) offered by institutions affiliated to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

As per the revised schedule of exam-related activities, the application form correction window will be available from March 14 to 16. NTA will announce admit card download date and exam schedule later.

The duration of CMAT 2023 will be 3 hours and the medium of instructions will be English.

For more details regarding CMAT 2023, candidates can check the information bulletin on the exam website. For assistance, they can contact NTA at 011 40759000 or write to cmat@nta.ac.in.

registration application form
