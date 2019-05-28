College, varsity teachers to get lessons in constitutional values

University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulator, on Monday issued a framework for a faculty induction programme for newly-recruited college and university teachers.

The teachers will now have to attend a mandatory one-month course focusing on Constitutional values, pedagogy, research, and development as part of the induction programme.

The framework noted that faculty recruited for the higher education sector usually join the profession without any formal training in teaching, learning or assessment unlike school teachers. Understanding and capabilities in these areas along with awareness of policies, governance, and administrative structures are developed informally out of their own experiences or from experiences shared by colleagues, the UGC said.

“It is mandatory for all newly-recruited regular, full time faculty members to go through the Faculty Induction Programme within two years of their joining service,” the regulator said.

The one-month programme will be conducted in two phases. Phase one of 18 days would comprise three modules. The second phase over 12 days will have three more modules.

Every participant will be given a practical assignment at the end of the first phase, the framework said. The assignment may be tried out in the actual classroom situation or institutional context with the help of a mentor, it added.

A report on the assignment will have to be presented and discussed during phase two of the programme. Specific time slots have been kept at the beginning of phase two for presentation, review, and feedback, the UGC said. Completing the programme and clearing the assessment will be compulsory.

There will be a special mention for the participants who perform exceedingly well in the course, it added.

The modules will focus on the understanding of higher education in India, curriculum and pedagogy, research, and professional development, personal-emotional development, life skills, counselling and motivation and on constitutional values and environmental consciousness.

