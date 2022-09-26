Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Admit cards for the post of clerk in subordinate courts of Punjab expected today

Admit cards for the post of clerk in subordinate courts of Punjab expected today

The High Court of Punjab and Haryana is expected to release the admit card for the written exam for the post of Clerk on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Once released, interested candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website sssc.gov.in
Once released, interested candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website sssc.gov.in(HT file)
The High Court of Punjab and Haryana is expected to release the admit card for the written exam for the post of Clerk on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Once released, interested candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website sssc.gov.in

The online written exam will be conducted on October 3, 4 and 5, 2022 in computer based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across Punjab, Haryana and U.T Chandigarh.

The exam will be composed of General Knowledge and English Composition i.e. objective as well as Subjective part.

Candidates can access the admit cards by entering their credentials and logging in.

All the relevant details i.e. Examination Date, Time, Venue, etc. will be mentioned in the E-admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 759 vacancies for the post of clerk in the subordinate courts of Punjab.

Candidates who qualify in the online written examination will have to appear for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) which will be held to access the proficiency of candidates in operation of computer.

Here’s how to download admit cards

Visit the official website sssc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link for the clerk post

Key in your login details and login

Your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

