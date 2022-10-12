Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIAPGET 2022: Advance exam city intimation slip issued, here's how to download

AIAPGET 2022: Advance exam city intimation slip issued, here's how to download

Published on Oct 12, 2022 05:54 PM IST

AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city intimation slip for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

NTA is scheduled to conduct the AIAPGET 2022 exam on October 15, 2022 in two sessions— Morning session for Ayurveda from 10 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 for Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani from 3 pm to 5 pm.

NTA is scheduled to conduct the AIAPGET 2022 exam on October 15, 2022 in two sessions— Morning session for Ayurveda from 10 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 for Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani from 3 pm to 5 pm.

AIAPGET is conducted for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH.

Candidates can access and download their exam city intimation slip using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued shortly,” reads the official notice.

The admit cards for the entrance examination will be released shortly.

How to download exam city slip

Visit official website aiapget.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘Advance Intimation of Examination City’ link

Key in your Application No, Date of Birth and Security Pin

The AIAPGET exam city slip will appear on your screen

Download and save for future purposes

Direct link to downlaod. Click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
