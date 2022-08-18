Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIAPGET 2022 registration ends today, apply on aiapget.nta.nic.in

AIAPGET 2022 registration ends today, apply on aiapget.nta.nic.in

Published on Aug 18, 2022 02:15 PM IST
  • AIAPGET 2022: The application window will remain open till 11:50 pm on August 18. Candidates can submit forms on aiapget.nta.nic.in.
AIAPGET 2022 registration ends today, apply on aiapget.nta.nic.in(Getty Images)
ByHT Education Desk

Application process for the Applications for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 will be closed today, August 18. Candidates who want to take admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses can apply for the entrance exam on aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The application window will remain open till 11:50 pm on August 18 and fee payment window will be open till 11:50 pm on August 19.

The application form correction window will be open from August 20 to 22. Schedule for the exam will be announced later.

Information about eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc are contained in the information bulletin hosted on aiapget.nta.nic.in.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

Topics
education news
education news
Thursday, August 18, 2022
