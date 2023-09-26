News / Education / Competitive Exams / AIAPGET counselling 2023 registration process begins at aaccc.gov.in

AIAPGET counselling 2023 registration process begins at aaccc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 26, 2023 01:40 PM IST

The AACCC has started registration for AIAPGET counselling 2023. Candidates can register till October 2 at aaccc.gov.in.

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has begun the registration process for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET counselling 2023 today, September 26. Candidates can register till October 2 at aaccc.gov.in.

Ayush Admissions Committee Commences Registration for AIAPGET Counselling 2023
Ayush Admissions Committee Commences Registration for AIAPGET Counselling 2023

“Registration for Round-1 Starts from 12:00 Noon of 26.09.2023 to 02:00 PM of 02.10.2023”, reads the official website.

Direct link to apply

The choice-filling process for the registered candidates will be open from September 27 to October 2 till 11: 55 p.m. The processing of seat allotment will take place from October 3 to October 4. The seat allotment results will be announced on October 5. Candidates have to report at the allotted college from October 6 to October 13.

AIAPGET counselling 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out