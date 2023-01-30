Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE 17 (XVII) admit card expected today at barcouncilofindia.org

AIBE 17 (XVII) admit card expected today at barcouncilofindia.org

competitive exams
Published on Jan 30, 2023 08:25 AM IST

AIBE 17 Admit Card: All India Bar Examination XVII admit card will be released on barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 17 (XVII) admit card expected today at barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
AIBE 17 (XVII) admit card expected today at barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AIBE 17 Admit Card: Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release admit cards for All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII or AIBE 17) today, January 30. When released, candidates can download AIBE admit cards from the official website, barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

Recently, the council extended the AIBE 17 application deadline to January 18. The previous deadline was January 16.

BCI said, “Based on the request received from many candidates, the last date for Registration of AIBE is extended to 18.01.2023.”

As per the examination schedule available on the BCI website, AIBE 17 admit cards will be available for download from January 30 to February 3.

AIBE XVII will be held on February 5, 2023.

All India Bar Examination is a national-level certification exam. Law graduates are required to appear and qualify in this exam in order to become eligible for practicing in courts across the country.

Steps to download AIBE 17 admit card

Go to the official website, barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

Go to the AIBE XVII section.

Now, open the admit card download link.

Enter the asked login details.

Submit and download the AIBE admit card.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. bar council of india bar council + 1 more
admit card. bar council of india bar council
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out