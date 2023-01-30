AIBE 17 (XVII) admit card expected today at barcouncilofindia.org

AIBE 17 Admit Card: Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release admit cards for All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII or AIBE 17) today, January 30. When released, candidates can download AIBE admit cards from the official website, barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

Recently, the council extended the AIBE 17 application deadline to January 18. The previous deadline was January 16.

BCI said, “Based on the request received from many candidates, the last date for Registration of AIBE is extended to 18.01.2023.”

As per the examination schedule available on the BCI website, AIBE 17 admit cards will be available for download from January 30 to February 3.

AIBE XVII will be held on February 5, 2023.

All India Bar Examination is a national-level certification exam. Law graduates are required to appear and qualify in this exam in order to become eligible for practicing in courts across the country.

Steps to download AIBE 17 admit card

Go to the official website, barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

Go to the AIBE XVII section.

Now, open the admit card download link.

Enter the asked login details.

Submit and download the AIBE admit card.