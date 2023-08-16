Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE 18 2023 registration begins at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link here

AIBE 18 2023 registration begins at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 16, 2023 05:32 PM IST

AIBE 18 2023 registration begins today, August 16, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

Bar Council of India, BCI has started the registration process for AIBE 18 2023 on August 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination can do it through the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

The last date to apply online is till September 30, 2023. The direct link to apply is available here. To apply online, follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for AIBE 18 2023

AIBE 18 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on AIBE XVIII 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Login to the account with the credentials.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, upload the necessary documents and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The correction window will close on October 10, 2023. The admit card will release on October 20, 2023 and the All India Bar Examination will be conducted on October 29, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIBE.

