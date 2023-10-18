News / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE 18 Exam 2023 dates revised, registration begins today at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 dates revised, registration begins today at allindiabarexamination.com

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 18, 2023 12:29 PM IST

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 dates have been revised. The registration again begins today at 5 pm on allindiabarexamination.com.

Bar Council of India, BCI has revised AIBE 18 Exam 2023. Candidates who will appear for All India Bar Examination 18 can check the official notice through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 dates revised, registration begins again today (Kunal Patil/HT file photo. Representative image)
The online registration process will begin again on October 18 and end on November 4, 2023. The last date of payment through online mode for AIBE 18 is till November 5, 2023 and last date of correction in registration form is till November 6, 2023. The admit card will release on November 18 and can be downloaded till November 22, 2023. The examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023.

AIBE 18 Exam 2023: How to apply

To register for AIBE XVIII candidates can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 link
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Login to the account with the credentials.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

As per the official notice, the passing percentage is fixed at 45 percent for Gen/OBC candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and disabled candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCI.

Official Notice Here 

