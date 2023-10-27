Bar Council of India, BCI has again extended the AIBE registration last date. The last date to apply for All India Bar Examination 18 is till November 10, 2023 instead of November 4, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of BCI AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 18 registration date extended again, exam date postponed

The AIBE examination date has also been postponed. The examination which was scheduled on November 26 will now be conducted on December 3, 2023.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply is till November 10, last date for payment through online mode is till November 11, 2023, last date of correction in registration form is till November 12, 2023. The admit card can be downloaded from November 25 to November 30, 2023.

The passing percentage is fixed at 45 percent for Gen/OBC candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and disabled candidates.

To register for AIBE XVIII candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 link

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.

