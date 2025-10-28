Bar Council of India, BCI will close the registration process for AIBE 20 Exam on October 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination 20 can find the direct link through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 20 Exam: Last date today to apply at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to register here

The last date of payments through online mode is October 29, 2025. The correction window will close on October 31, 2025. The admit card will be released on November 15, 2025 and the examination will be held on November 30, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Direct link to apply for AIBE 20 Exam AIBE 20 Exam: How to apply 1. Candidates who want to check the eligibility criteria can check the details here. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

2. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

3. Click on AIBE 20 Exam registration link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

5. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

6. Upload the necessary documents.

7. Make the payment of application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.