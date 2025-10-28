AIBE 20 Exam: Last date today to apply at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to register here

Bar Council of India, BCI will close the registration process for AIBE 20 Exam on October 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination 20 can find the direct link through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
The last date of payments through online mode is October 29, 2025. The correction window will close on October 31, 2025. The admit card will be released on November 15, 2025 and the examination will be held on November 30, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 1 pm to 4 pm.