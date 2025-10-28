Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    AIBE 20 Exam: Last date today to apply at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to register here

    AIBE 20 Exam registration window closes today, October 28, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 8:32 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Bar Council of India, BCI will close the registration process for AIBE 20 Exam on October 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination 20 can find the direct link through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

    AIBE 20 Exam: Last date today to apply at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to register here
    AIBE 20 Exam: Last date today to apply at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to register here

    The last date of payments through online mode is October 29, 2025. The correction window will close on October 31, 2025. The admit card will be released on November 15, 2025 and the examination will be held on November 30, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 1 pm to 4 pm.

    Direct link to apply for AIBE 20 Exam

    AIBE 20 Exam: How to apply

    1. Candidates who want to check the eligibility criteria can check the details here. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

    2. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

    3. Click on AIBE 20 Exam registration link available on the home page.

    4. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

    5. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

    6. Upload the necessary documents.

    7. Make the payment of application fee.

    8. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.

    Official Notice Here

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/AIBE 20 Exam: Last Date Today To Apply At Allindiabarexamination.com, Direct Link To Register Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes