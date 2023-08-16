AIBE XVIII 2023: Registration to begin today at allindiabarexamination.com, exam on October 29

Bar Council of India, BCI will begin the registration process for AIBE XVIII 2023 on August 16, 2023. The registration process will begin at 5 pm today on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE XVIII 2023: Registration to begin today, exam on October 29

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is till September 30, 2023. The correction window will close on October 10, 2023. The admit card will release on October 20, 2023 and the All India Bar Examination will be conducted on October 29, 2023.

AIBE XVIII 2023: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE XVIII 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The passing percentage is fixed at 45% for general/ OBC and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIBE.