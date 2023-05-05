Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE(XVII) Result 2023: Re-checking of OMR sheet application begins, link here

AIBE(XVII) Result 2023: Re-checking of OMR sheet application begins, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 05, 2023 10:01 AM IST

AIBE(XVII) Result 2023 re-checking of OMR sheet application begins today, May 5, 2023. The direct link is given below.

Bar Council of India has opened the AIBE(XVII) Result 2023 re-checking of OMR sheet application window today, May 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the re-checking of OMR sheet can do it through the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the official notice, the application window will remain opened till May 15, 2023 for AIBE-XVII exam. thereafter, re-checking, updated results will be send to the registered email IDs of candidates. The second phase of re-evaluation will open for candidates who have not upload their enrolment certificate by May 15, 2023 by a different notification.

Direct link here to apply for re-checking

AIBE(XVII) Result 2023: How to apply for re-checking of OMR sheet

To apply for re-checking of OMR sheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on AIBE(XVII) Result 2023 re-checking of OMR sheet link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can fill in the details.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page for further need.

Candidates who will apply for re-checking of OMR sheet will have to pay 200/- as fees. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of AIBE.

