AIEEA, AICE Exam 2021: NTA extends registration dates, check details here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended AIEEA, AICE Exam 2021 registration date. The last date to register for AIEEA UG is till August 23 and the last date to register for AIEEA(PG) & AICEJRF/SRF(Ph.D) is till August 27, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The correction window for AIEEA UG will open on August 24 and will close on August 25, 2021 and the correction window for AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) will open on August 28 and will close on August 31, 2021. The admit card for the former will be available from September 1 onwards and from September 7 onwards for the latter, as per the official notice.

Along with the extension of the last date, the Agency has also revised the eligibility qualifications for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The complete details of revised eligibility qualifications can be checked on the official notice available here.

National Testing Agency(NTA) will be conducting the AIEEA(PG) 2021 and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) 2021 Entrance Exams for admission to specified Post Graduate and Doctoral Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for the academic session 2021-22 in September 2021.