All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration for AIIMS CRE 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Common Recruitment Examination 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 31, 2025. AIIMS CRE 2025: Registration underway for Group B and C posts at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link to apply

The status of application form for acceptance to appear in examination can be checked on August 7, 2025.

The Computer Based Test will be held from August 25 to August 26, 2025. The exam duration os for 90 minutes. The question paper will carry 100 MCQs of 400 marks with four alternatives for each question where each question will carry 4 marks.

AIIMS CRE 2025: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on AIIMS CRE 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹3000/- for General/ OBC category, ₹2400/- for SC/ST Candidates/EWS category. Candidates applying in more than one group have to apply separately for each group by paying the examination fee separately for each group. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/NETBANKING. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank by the candidate.

