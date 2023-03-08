AIIMS INI CET 2023: Registration for PG courses begins, direct link here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for AIIMS INI CET 2023. The registration process was started on March 7 and will end on March 25, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for July 2023 session can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Exams at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The status of registration and basic information and last date of correction of rejected images can be done from March 28 to March 31, 2023. The final status of accepted registration and basic information can be checked on April 3, 2023.

AIIMS INI CET July 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS Exams at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INI CET July 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on the registration link.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023. The admit card will be uploaded on the website of May 1, 2023. INI-CET is conducted for admission to PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) DM(6 years)/MDS) at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of National Importance.

