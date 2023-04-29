All India Institute of Medical Sciences will release AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2023 on May 1, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for INICET July exam can download the admit card through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2023 releasing on May 1, here’s how to download

The admit card and finalization of centres and allotment of roll numbers along with admit card will be out on May 1, 2023. The written test will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INICET July 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the admit card link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

INI CET is the combined entrance test (CET) for admission into July 2023 session of postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for Medical Education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, PGIMER-Chandigarh and SCTIMST- Trivandrum.