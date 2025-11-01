All India Institute of Medical Sciences will release the AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2026 for January session on November 1, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) can download the hall ticket through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2026 for January session releasing today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here's how to download (Hindustan Times)

The Admit Card for INI-CET will available online only and can be downloaded from the link available at “MyPage” after logging in using Registration ID, Password at the Completion of Application Zone for INI-CET January 2026.

AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2026 for January session link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be held on November 9, 2025. The exam duration is for 3 hours and the number of questions is 200. For every correct answer, one mark will be granted and for each incorrect answer, one-third marks will be deducted.

Question paper will be divided in 04 parts on random basis where each part will bedivided in 50 questions with 45-minute duration effectively the paper will consist of 200 questions of 180-minute duration as published in the prospectus. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.