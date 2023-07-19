AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: NMC cancels Mock/ Practice Test to be conducted on July 28, notice here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has cancelled AIIMS Mock NExT 2023. The mock/ practice test that was scheduled to be conducted on July 28 stands cancelled. The official notice can be checked by candidates through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: NMC cancels Mock/ Practice Test, notice here

The official notice reads, “, it is hereby informed that as per communication received from NMC and the decision of the competent authority, the Mock/ Practice Test of National Exit Test (NExT) scheduled to be held on 28th July 2023 stands cancelled.”

The refund process of registration fees of candidates who have registered and paid fees for the Mock/ Practice National Exit Test (NExT) has been initiated, and the registration fee will be refunded in due course of time in the respective account from which payment was made.

AIIMS had earlier decided to conduct the mock test on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC) from Final Year students pursuing MBBS courses in Medical Colleges/Institutes in India. The aim of conducting the mock test was to familiarise the prospective candidates with the computer-based test, software interface and process flow at the examination centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.