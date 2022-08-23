Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIIMS NORCET 2022: Last date to complete application today, link here

AIIMS NORCET 2022: Last date to complete application today, link here

competitive exams
Published on Aug 23, 2022 11:14 AM IST

AIIMS NORCET 2022 application completion last date today, August 23, 2022. Candidates can complete the application form through the official site of AIIMS on aiimzexams.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will close down the application process for AIIMS NORCET 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test can register online through the official site of AIIMS on aiimzexams.edu.in. The link will remain active till 5 pm.

As per the official notice, those candidates who have registered for NORCET 2022 but have failed to complete the application form by the closing date of registration i.e. August 21, 2022 can complete the remaining application form/ process till August 23, 2022. However, no new registration will be allowed after the closing date and the closing date of registration remain August 21, 2022.

Direct link to complete AIIMS NORCET 2022 application form 

AIIMS NORCET 2022: How to fill application form

  • Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Click on AIIMS NORCET 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 3000/- for general/ obc category and 2400/- for SC/ST/EWS category candidates. Persons with disabilities are exempted from payment of fees. The application fees should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Netbanking.

