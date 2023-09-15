News / Education / Competitive Exams / AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card released at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in, know how to download

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card released at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 15, 2023 05:14 PM IST

AIIMS releases admit card for NORCET 5 examination. Download from norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the NORCET 5 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the AIIMS NORCET 5 examination can download the admit card from the official website at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card released at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in, know how to download
AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card released at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in, know how to download

The AIIMS NORCET 5 CBT for Stage I examination will be conducted on September 17. As per the notification, admit cards were scheduled to be released two days before the examination. The NORCET 5 Stage II Examination is scheduled to be held on October 7.

Direct link to download admit card

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official site of AIIMS at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out