AILET 2022 registration ends tomorrow, apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

competitive exams

  • AILET 2022 registration ends tomorrow, May 25.
Published on May 24, 2022 04:33 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will close registration for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 for BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes tomorrow, May 25. Candidates can apply online at the official website of National Law University (NLU), Delhi at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The AILET 2022 admit card will be released on June 16 and the AILET 2022 examination will be held on June 26.

AILET 2022 application fee: Candidates must pay a 3,050 application fee. The application fee for SC/ST and People with Disabilities (PWD) is 1,050. Candidates from the SC/ST categories who are below the poverty line (BPL) are exempted from paying the application fee.

Direct link to apply

AILET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

On the homepage click on the register link

After successful registration, log in to your account.

Upload all the required documents and pay the AILET application fee.

Take print out of the application form for future reference.

 

