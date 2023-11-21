AILET 2024 admit card release date extended, check revised dates here

National Law University Delhi has extended the AILET 2024 release date. The AILET 2024 admit card will be released on November 24. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. National Law University Delhi extends AILET 2024 release date; admit card to be released on November 24

Previously, the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 was scheduled to be released on November 20, 2023. The AILET 2024 examination is scheduled to be held on December 10, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.

AILET admit card 2024: Know how to download

To download the AILET 2024 admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of NLU Delhi at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the admit card.

AILET 2024 will be held in Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.