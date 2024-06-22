AIMA MAT 2024 August schedule released at mat.aima.in, check exam dates, application link, and fee structure here

The All-India Management Association, AIMA, has announced the dates for Management Aptitude Test or MAT 2024 August exam. As per the schedule, the MAT 2024 will be held from August 14 to August 25, 2024. Candidates who wish the apply for the test can register online on the official website of mat.aima.in from June 25 onwards. AIMA has released the MAT 2024 August schedule dates. (Image source: mat.aima.in)

A press release issued by the AIMA highlighted that the Management Aptitude Test is a popular and trusted national level entrance exam with a legacy of 35 years, The test serves as a gateway to 20,000+ prestigious management seats in 600+ B-Schools nationwide.

As per the release, AIMA has introduced MAT 2.0 from May 2024, which is an evolved version of MAT, covering newer segments like current business and economic trends. The entrance test that has been designed to offer a fresh perspective on management education aligned with contemporary industry practices and growing educational requirements.

The test is conducted in three test modes - Paper Based Test (PBT), Computer Based Test (CBT) and Internet Based Test (IBT).

Graduates from any discipline are eligible to apply. Additionally, final-year students of Graduate Courses can also apply.

To apply, candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹2100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of ₹1500.

Schedule of MAT August 2024:

PBT mode (Paper Based Test): Test date is August 25, registration will end on August 18.

CBT (Computer Based Test): Test date is August 18, registration will end on August 11.

IBT-1 (Internet Based Test): Test date is August 14, registration will end on August 9.

IBT-2: Test date is August 23, registration will end on August 18.

Details and documents required:

Valid Email Id

Scanned image of photograph (10 to 50 kb)

Scanned image of signature (5 to 20 kb)

Credit Card/Debit Card (ATM Card) or Net Banking details

For more information, applicants are advised to visit the official website.