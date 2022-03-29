AIMA MAT : Register for May session exam at mat.aima.in, check dates here

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has commenced the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) registration process. Candidates who want to take the MAT May session examination can fill the online application form at mat.aima.in. The registration deadline for PBT 1 is May 9, 2022, while the registration deadline for PBT 2 is May 23, 2022.

The AIMA MAT exam for the May session will be held on May 15 and May 28 in a paper-based format. The admit card for the PBT 1 will be released on May 11 and the admit card for the PBT 2 will be out on May 25.

MAT May 22 Score will be available on the AIMA Website in the Second week of June 2022.

AIMA MAT May session: How to register

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in and

Click on Register button fill the details to create Log In

Log in to the account

Pay the registration fee

Upload photograph and signature

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIMA MAT mat.aima.in for more details.

