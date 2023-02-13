AISSEE 2023 answer keys released at aissee.nta.nic.in, download here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination, AISSEE 2023 Answer key. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in.

All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2023 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 8, 2023.

NTA has also released the OMR Answer sheets and responses recorded by candidates. OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates who appeared in the exam will be available up to Feb 15.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged, at https://aissee.nta.nic.in, through debit/credit card or internet banking/Paytm, up to 15.02.2023”, reads the official notification.



Direct link here

AISSEE 2023 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Display of responses and answer keys-AISSEE 2023”

Enter your exam roll number, date of birth and other details

The AISSEE 2023 answer key would be displayed online

Download and take a printout for future reference.