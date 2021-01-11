AISSEE admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have registered for the AISSEE 2021 examination can download the admit card online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 on its official website.
The agency will conduct the AISSEE 2021 examination on February 7, 2021.
How to download AISSEE admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card-AISSEE 2021"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The AISSEE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.
