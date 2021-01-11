IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AISSEE admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
AISSEE admit card 2021. (Screengrab )
AISSEE admit card 2021. (Screengrab )
competitive exams

AISSEE admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

  • Candidates who have registered for the AISSEE 2021 examination can download the admit card online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:44 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AISSEE 2021 examination can download the admit card online at aissee.nta.nic.in.

The agency will conduct the AISSEE 2021 examination on February 7, 2021.

Direct link to download AISSEE admit card 2021.

How to download AISSEE admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card-AISSEE 2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AISSEE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency aissee admit cards hall tickets
app
Close
e-paper
TANCET 2021 exam.(ANI file)
TANCET 2021 exam.(ANI file)
competitive exams

TANCET 2021 exam to be conducted on March 20 and 21, check details

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • The varsity conducts the entrance examination for admission to various MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech courses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AISSEE admit card 2021. (Screengrab )
AISSEE admit card 2021. (Screengrab )
competitive exams

AISSEE admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the AISSEE 2021 examination can download the admit card online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IISc JAM admit card 2021. (PTI)
IISc JAM admit card 2021. (PTI)
competitive exams

IISc JAM admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:51 AM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JAM 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at joaps.iisc.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AILET 2021 exam.(PTI file)
AILET 2021 exam.(PTI file)
competitive exams

AILET 2021 exam rescheduled to June 20, check details here

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • According to the schedule, NLU will conduct the AILET exam 2021 on June 20, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GATE Admit Card 2021 released
GATE Admit Card 2021 released
competitive exams

GATE admit card 2021 released at gate.iitb.ac.in, exam in February

By Nandini | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST
GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay on Friday released the admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website. The GATE 2021 admit card has been uploaded at gate.iitb.ac.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on July 3(PTI)
JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on July 3(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021 for IIT admission to be held on July 3

By Nandini | New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:56 AM IST
The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology will be conducted on July 3, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AMU entrance exam results 2020.(Screengrab)
AMU entrance exam results 2020.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

AMU entrance exam results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

By Akhilesh Nagari | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:11 AM IST
AMU entrance exam results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the AMU entrance exam 2020 can check their results online at amucontrollerexams.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(PTI file)
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021: Education minister to announce exam date on Jan 7

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:16 AM IST
JEE Advanced 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the dates for JEE Advanced 2021 and the eligibility criteria for admission on January 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NEET MDS Result 2021 declared at natboard.edu.in
NEET MDS Result 2021 declared at natboard.edu.in
competitive exams

NEET MDS Result 2021 declared at natboard.edu.in, here’s direct link to check

By Nandini | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:09 AM IST
NEET MDS Result 2021: National Board of Examination (NBE) on Thursday declared the NEET-MDS result 2021 on its official website- natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of dental surgery can check their results online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC prelims exam.(PTI file)
BPSC prelims exam.(PTI file)
competitive exams

BPSC prelims exam candidates protest alleged paper leak in Aurangabad

By HT Correspondent | Aurangabad
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:14 AM IST
As per Saurabh Jorawal, District Commissioner (DM), Aurangabad, the students staged the protest after the seal of the question paper was allegedly broken before the distribution of the paper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the education ministry is monitoring the pandemic situation, which has disrupted the academic session this year.(PTI)
Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the education ministry is monitoring the pandemic situation, which has disrupted the academic session this year.(PTI)
competitive exams

Multiple JEE (Main) in a year could be possible

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 11, 2020 06:44 AM IST
Pokhriyal said the dates for board exams, JEE and NEET will be announced well in advance in 2021 so as to ensure that students do not face difficulties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students attempting entrance exams during the pandemic have had to face quite a few challenges right from the overwhelming lockdown to travelling safe to the examination centre, and the postponement of exam dates. But, Tushar Sethi, who is one of the five candidates from the Capital to score a 100 percentile and bag AIR 10th rank in JEE Mains, didn’t see these factors as obstacles.(PTI / Representative image)
Students attempting entrance exams during the pandemic have had to face quite a few challenges right from the overwhelming lockdown to travelling safe to the examination centre, and the postponement of exam dates. But, Tushar Sethi, who is one of the five candidates from the Capital to score a 100 percentile and bag AIR 10th rank in JEE Mains, didn’t see these factors as obstacles.(PTI / Representative image)
competitive exams

JEE 100 percentile scorer Delhi-based boy says: Belief in myself was my biggest motivator

By Aprajita Sharad | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 22, 2020 04:21 PM IST
Tushar Sethi is one of the five candidates from the Capital to score a 100 percentile and bag the all India 10th rank in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains
READ FULL STORY
Close
AP EAMCET 2020. (Screengrab)
AP EAMCET 2020. (Screengrab)
competitive exams

AP EAMCET 2020 online registration begins at sche.ap.gov.in, apply before March 29

By Akhilesh Nagari | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2020 04:10 PM IST
APEAMCET-2020 exam will be conducted through computer-based test by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Hindustan Times)
(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

NEET 2020: Mistakes one must avoid during exam

By Vishnu Dutt Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2020 04:12 PM IST
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the gateway to the aspirants who wish to seek graduation from medical courses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIM Rohtak has started a Five-Year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) for students after class 12th.(Kunal Patil/HT file)
IIM Rohtak has started a Five-Year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) for students after class 12th.(Kunal Patil/HT file)
competitive exams

IIM Rohtak Entrance 2020: How to prepare for the IPM admissions test

By Ankit Kapoor
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2020 04:12 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore and Rohtak conduct its national aptitude test once every year and over 20,000 students appear annually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP